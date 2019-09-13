Heavy rains result in car wreck, injuries on I-70 near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Heavy rains seem to have caused a car wreck that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday evening.

Sara Roberts, 37, was driving westbound on I-70 when her car hydroplaned, crossing the interstate median and colliding with a vehicle traveling eastbound. The driver of that vehicle was William Slavin, 40, of Topeka.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about the accident at 5:37 p.m. and responded to I-70 just west of the Valencia Rd. exit.

Roberts was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while Slavin was treated at the scene of the accident and was released.

Shawnee County Sheriff Sgt. Mummey reported that the accident is still under investigation at this time.

In addition to the Dover Fire Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, and AMR, good samaritans assisted at the scene.