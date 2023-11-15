SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement officials are upping patrols ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

In a social media post on Wednesday, The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will be joining other law enforcement agencies to increase officer presence on roads and highways.

Starting on Saturday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 26 the Sheriff’s Office will join the Kansas Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies across the state in a ‘Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Traffic Enforcement’ campaign.

The campaign will focus on cracking down on those not wearing seatbelts and those incorrectly restrained. It’s funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“While the objective of this campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained, we also provide education that serves as a reminder that buckling up saves lives,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.