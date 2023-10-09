TOPEKA (KSNT) – The family of a Topeka man killed after a September shooting are preparing to pay their final respects on Tuesday.

Durant R. “Buddy” Redmond, 39, of Topeka died on Sept. 28 in a local hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Sept. 25. His death marks the 24th homicide investigation of 2023. His death is one of four homicides this year that have not been solved in the Capital City.

On Oct. 10, family and friends will gather in Topeka to remember and honor the memory of Redmond.

“It’s like it’s not real,” said Debra Hartke, Durant’s aunt. “It’s like you don’t want it to be true. It’s hard… It’s like a dream. It can’t be real.”

Durant was born on Nov. 19, 1983 to Brent Redmond and Marcia Banks in Topeka, according to his obituary. A graduate of Wasson High School in Colorado Springs, he later earned an associate degree in welding from Washburn Tech. He is remembered as a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs who enjoyed spending time with his family.

“He was a great guy, he was funny, he had a really contagious laugh,” Hartke said. “If you heard Buddy laugh, you’d start laughing. He had a great smile and he was just fun to be around. All the kids loved him, he was great.”

Durant is survived by his children, Vincent and Kamilla, five siblings, maternal grandparents, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins, according to his obituary. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Dove Southeast Chapel at 2843 SE Minnesota Avenue.

“He’ll be missed,” Hartke said.

