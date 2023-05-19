TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement have released additional information related to a weekend shooting at a South Topeka bar that left one person with critical injuries.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) took to social media to announce a summary of what happened at Victoria’s Bar this past weekend.

Deputies were sent to the bar, located at 5011 Southwest Topeka Blvd., around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 14. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a 41-year-old man was in a verbal altercation in the parking lot with a group of people associated with the Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club. Several shots were allegedly fired at multiple vehicles.

A vehicle that was arriving at the bar to pick up an employee was also shot. The driver was hit multiple times, according to the SNSO. The driver, a 35-year-old male, fled the scene and the vehicle was found a short time later in the 4500 block of Southwest Topeka Blvd. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

Additionally, the SNSO said a separate individual was not inside the bar and not involved in the original fight. He was sitting in his vehicle across the street from the bar when the shooting started. The man allegedly exited his vehicle with a gun and began shooting at the vehicle that was later found in the 4500 block of Southwest Topeka Blvd. This individual was also taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal discharge of a firearm.

In total, the SNSO arrested seven people in connection to the shooting at Victoria’s Bar. The incident is under investigation. Arrests include:

28-year-old Aggravated assault Criminal possession of a weapon Criminal discharge of a firearm

26-year-old Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia

42-year-old Aggravated assault Criminal discharge of a firearm

49-year-old Booked on an arrest warrant

30-year-old Criminal discharge of a firearm

39-year-old Criminal discharge of a firearm Aggravated assault Interference with law enforcement

41-year-old Booked on a felony arrest warrant



Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Det. John Culver at 785-251-2534.