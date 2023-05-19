TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement have released additional information related to a weekend shooting at a South Topeka bar that left one person with critical injuries.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) took to social media to announce a summary of what happened at Victoria’s Bar this past weekend.
Deputies were sent to the bar, located at 5011 Southwest Topeka Blvd., around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 14. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a 41-year-old man was in a verbal altercation in the parking lot with a group of people associated with the Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club. Several shots were allegedly fired at multiple vehicles.
A vehicle that was arriving at the bar to pick up an employee was also shot. The driver was hit multiple times, according to the SNSO. The driver, a 35-year-old male, fled the scene and the vehicle was found a short time later in the 4500 block of Southwest Topeka Blvd. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.
Additionally, the SNSO said a separate individual was not inside the bar and not involved in the original fight. He was sitting in his vehicle across the street from the bar when the shooting started. The man allegedly exited his vehicle with a gun and began shooting at the vehicle that was later found in the 4500 block of Southwest Topeka Blvd. This individual was also taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal discharge of a firearm.
In total, the SNSO arrested seven people in connection to the shooting at Victoria’s Bar. The incident is under investigation. Arrests include:
- 28-year-old
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Criminal discharge of a firearm
- 26-year-old
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- 42-year-old
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal discharge of a firearm
- 49-year-old
- Booked on an arrest warrant
- 30-year-old
- Criminal discharge of a firearm
- 39-year-old
- Criminal discharge of a firearm
- Aggravated assault
- Interference with law enforcement
- 41-year-old
- Booked on a felony arrest warrant
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Det. John Culver at 785-251-2534.