Help finding help: United Way’s ‘211 of Kansas’ on call for resources during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United Way is helping people in need find resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “2-1-1 of Kansas” program allows people to call 2-1-1 and an operator will help them navigate through the services they could qualify for.

“Anyone in the state can access that,” said Jessica Lehnherr, CEO of United Way of Greater Topeka. “You call the number. It’s answered 24 hours a day, in English and Spanish, and someone on the other end will ask you what county you live in. You tell them what your need is and immediately they’ll be able to connect you with the resources available for you.”

United Way of the Plains in Wichita runs the program. Although the service was offered before the coronavirus pandemic, Lehnherr said calls have more than doubled since the pandemic began.

People can also text their zip code to “898211” to use the service via text messaging. Along with helping people find resources, people can also dial “2-1-1” to find volunteer opportunities.