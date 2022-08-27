TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka began its “Clear The Shelters” event on Saturday, with a goal of getting 100 animals adopted during the weekend.

KSNT Photo

The annual event has special prices to help get animals into permanent homes. Dogs and puppies can be adopted for $25 and cats and kittens can be adopted for $10.

On Friday, they were able to rehome 30 animals, getting them even closer to their 100 animal goal.

Helping Hands has had a busy summer, and has asked the community for help many times since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event started on Saturday, Aug. 26. and the special adoption prices run through Sunday, Aug. 27.