TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka began its “Clear The Shelters” event on Saturday, with a goal of getting 100 animals adopted during the weekend.
The annual event has special prices to help get animals into permanent homes. Dogs and puppies can be adopted for $25 and cats and kittens can be adopted for $10.
On Friday, they were able to rehome 30 animals, getting them even closer to their 100 animal goal.
Helping Hands has had a busy summer, and has asked the community for help many times since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event started on Saturday, Aug. 26. and the special adoption prices run through Sunday, Aug. 27.