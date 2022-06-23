TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local humane society is receiving a big boost from a national charity.

Today the Helping Hands Humane Society received a $75,000 grant from Petco Love, a non-profit that works with Helping Hands to maintain healthy pets. Helping Hands is using the money to upgrade medical equipment to ensure they send interested adopters home with the healthiest pets.

“Everything that you do to help animals really does impact us at Helping Hands Humane Society,” said Director of Business Development Grace Clinton. “If you can’t adopt and you’re buying your supplies, you can round up and donate at Petco, you can donate to the shelter, there are various ways. Whatever you’re doing, just being intentional about considering the animals in our community that need your help really does help.”

The grant comes at a time when Helping Hands approaches pet capacity. The humane society has plenty of cats and dogs ready for adoption. If you’re interested in adopting a pet or helping the humane society, click here.