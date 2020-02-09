Helping Hands holds ‘Kitty Karma’, ‘My Furry Valentine’ fundraisers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Saturday was a day about love, downward dog and cats at the Helping Hands Humane Society.

The shelter held its Valentine’s Day Kitty Karma Cat Yoga class. It’s a small fundraiser to raise money for the cats waiting for new homes. It also gives people a chance to get a workout in while bonding with a kitty they might be interested in.

While some people leave yoga without a new animal, they still leave an impact on the ones left behind.

“The last class we had, a woman actually came and said, ‘this is my birthday present to myself and I’m going to sponsor the adoption fees for five of the cats that were in class’,” said Emi Griess with Helping Hands Humane Society. “So that really helped them get adopted. They pretty much have all been adopted since then. So, it’s been really helpful and definitely helps find homes for them.”

Kitty Karma happens once every quarter if you missed this one. Fifty percent of the entrance fees actually go back to the shelter.

Love was also in the air at the shelter, as we get closer to Valentine’s Day. This love was more about man’s best friend.

Saturday, the Helping Hands Humane Society had its My Furry Valentine event. People brought their furry loved ones to the shelter, making Valentine’s Day cards, homemade dog treats and even taking pictures with their pets.

The shelter said while this is a fun and loving time for everyone, it’s a chance for people to know more about the pets needing homes

“Getting people to our shelter,” Grace Clinton said with Helping Hands Humane Society. “Getting people to come see our shelter. Getting people to understand the love between humans and animals. The connection and companionship. Just getting our name out there.”

Grace said My Furry Valentine could not have happened without volunteers. Almost everything they used today was because of people who donated their time and materials.

The shelter will have more fundraisers later this year