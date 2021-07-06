Helping Hands Humane Society at capacity after 4th of July holiday weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka is at capacity after the 4th of July holiday weekend. HHHS is currently taking care of 100 animals in foster care and more than 400 animals in its shelter.

The shelter accepted 144 animals in the week leading up to the holiday. That’s an average of more than 20 animals per day and an increase from last year.

Director of Business Development & Special Events Grace Clinton said reuniting these animals with their families is an uphill battle.

“We are reuniting less than five percent of cats and less than 15 percent of dogs,” Clinton said. “It’s really important that people have some sort of identification on their animal, which will help us get their pet back to them sooner.”

Clinton suggests families get their pets microchipped in case they ever go missing. People who are missing a pet are asked to call the Admissions Department at (785) 233-7325. The shelter is also posting pictures of lost pets on the HHHS Lost & Found Pets Facebook group.

The shelter is running an adoption special to deal with the increase in capacity. Currently, the adoption fee for cats, kittens, and adult dogs is 50 percent off. Click here to look at adoptable pets.