TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local pet shelter is celebrating 10 years at its current facility which has helped save thousands of animals.

Since Helping Hands Humane Society moved to its new facility on 21st St. back in 2013, more than 60,000 animals have been brought in. Helping Hands says it’s proud to have helped each of them.

The shelter held a 10-year celebration on Friday to mark the staff’s hard work and the community’s support.

“All of us are here because we care about the well-being of animals, and we want to help animals who need us,” Director of Philanthropy at Helping Hands said. “Having a reliable and safe facility to house them is just incredible.”

Helping Hands has several different programs they offer for animals in their care.

The humane society says it has some big goals going forward. Some of those goals include building on current programs and expanding outdoor play areas for the animals.