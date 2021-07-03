Helping Hands Humane Society hits capacity, begins mid-summer deals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society held promotional and fundraising events after hitting max capacity on Saturday.

The shelter ran out of room with Independence Day just around the corner. To help drive up adoption rates, the shelter has decided to cut the adoption costs in half.

Adult dog adoption rates usually sit at $75 to $150 but have dropped down to $37 to $75. The same decline can be seen for the cats and kittens as well, with their original rates of $25 to $100 dropping down to $12 to $50. This special does not apply for their high profile pets which are mainly dogs under 6 months old.

The shelter currently has plenty of both dogs and cats of various breeds and ages up for adoption.

“This special is really important to all the staff and volunteers here because when we see the shelter starting to get full, it can become really stressful,” said Emi Griess, communications coordinator at HHHS.

On the first day of the special, the shelter saw a lot of foot traffic and hopes that the new prices will continue to drive animals out the door and into new homes.

This adoption special is expected to go through mid-July. It will continue until the shelter clears enough room to safely house new animals. For more information, visit Helping Hands Humane Society’s website.