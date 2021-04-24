Helping Hands Humane Society hosts annual Paws in the PARK

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Helping Hands Humane Society is holding their annual Paws in the PARK (parking lot, agility room, recreation yards, kennels) April 23 through April 25.

Pups and pet owners are able to enjoy the nice weather while enjoying activities like an outdoor obstacle course and an indoor open training room. The training room includes over a dozen activities that are fun and helpful for dog owners. Microchipping, nose painting, pup cups and crafts are just some of the exciting options for your pet.

Helping Hands staff members are glad they could hold the event in person this year, unlike in 2020 which was entirely virtual.

“We are excited that this year we got to do a little more in person socially distanced with our masks on and see everyone and their dogs again,” Emi Griess, with Helping Hands Humane Society, said. “That has probably been our favorite part of the weekend so far.”

If you would like to register for the event, click here.