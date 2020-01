TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In honor of the Chief’s game on Sunday, Helping Hands Humane Society is having a special deal this weekend.

Normally adult dogs are $150 to adopt, but this weekend, all adult dogs will be $115, in honor of Patrick Mahomes’ jersey number 15.

All this week the Humane Society is also trying to name as many of the animals they can after Chiefs players. So far there is a puppy named “Pawtrick Mahomes” and a rabbit named “Trabbit Kelce.”