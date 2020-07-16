Helping Hands Humane society receives support, advocates volunteering

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society is known for its fostering and adoptions of animals. Thanks to the community, the coronavirus has not slowed down its business too much.

“We did see an initial rise in adoptions,” Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development and Special Events, said. “A lot of people being at home want to have an animal with them which is very cool. We are able to do a lot of low contact and no contact adoptions.”

Individual donations are down but the humane society is receiving money through grants, including the Petco Foundation. With all these animals they say the best way you can help is to get involved.

“The reality is we need our volunteers and we can’t do it without them. They are a huge amount of the love and labor for these animals,” Clinton said.

Helping Hands modified its volunteer program in a way to keep everyone safe. There is a sign up sheet online instead of walk-ins.

“It just feels good and right now is a good time to focus on what we can do instead of what we feel like we can’t do,” volunteer Aleta Boucher said.

People interested in pet adoptions can submit profiles online to avoid in person contact.