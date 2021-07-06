Helping Hands Humane Society set to begin work on new $450,000 Spay Neuter Clinic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society is set to begin work on a brand new $450,000 Spay Neuter Clinic.

The funding for the project has come from donations by Petco and various other contributors.

A large storage warehouse on the facility will be repurposed to house the new clinic. It will be attached to the main facility.

Their hope is that by providing families with the ability to properly care for animals, more families would be willing to adopt.

“The idea is in our first year to hopefully do 2,000 spay and neuter surgeries, and over the course, if we can keep that up for 5 years or so, it should eventually decrease the number of animals coming into our care by about 1000 a year or so which would make a huge difference,” said Emi Griess, communication coordinator at HHHS.

Along with providing affordable spay and neuters, Helping Hands is hoping to provide a treatment center for common contagious diseases like parvo and ringworms.

The shelter is hoping for the clinic to open early in 2022.