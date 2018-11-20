Helping Hands Humane Society suggests keeping dogs out of the cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Caitlyn Ross takes her three dogs to the Hills Bark Park as often as possible.

They are all different breeds and handle the cold in their own way.

"Koda, our German Shepard will tell us," said Ross. "He barks at the back door...but the other two just kind of meander around and do what they want."

Some people have the misconception that if a dog has thicker hair, then it can be outside longer.

Michelle McCart who works at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka said there are more dangers than just their body temperature.

"Just because they have thick fur does not mean they aren't going to be cold as well cause they can easily be frost bit plus you have to watch out for the salt that's on the ground that could be very toxic to them," said McCart.

She suggests to always stay outside with your dog and bring them in when you go inside.