Helping Hands’ new addition highlights adoptable cats

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Earlier Friday the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society’s shelter unveiled a new addition to the building: a new cat enclosure in the lobby that puts adoptable cats front and center.
It’s mostly for cats that have been at the shelter for a while, allowing them to explore a new environment and have a better view of the outdoors. It also helps the cats get noticed, as they’ll be the first thing visitors see when heading inside Helping Hands.
Dentists around Topeka worked with Helping Hands on the project.
“This is taking a different approach to treating people,” said Topeka Dentist Hannah Naeger. “Making sure they have good healthy lives and a lot of love at home. That is a huge motivator to have people take care of themselves and their health.”
While today is the official unveiling, the habitat has been at the shelter for the past couple of weeks. They’ve already helped almost 30 cats get adopted.