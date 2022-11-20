TOPEKA (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society will offers it fourth low-cost vaccine clinic for the public on Dec. 2.

Attendees can pre-register for up to three pets, but appointments are limited to those who are interested should register as soon as possible. The Community Clinic is in partnership with Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“With help from Petco Love, we have distributed approximately 1,300 vaccines to pets in need through these clinics,” Community Clinic Coordinator Shelby Spradling said.

Services that will be offered at the December vaccine clinic include:

DAPP Vaccine for dogs (protects against Canine Distemper Virus, Canine Adenovirus types 1 & 2, Canine Parainfluenza Virus, and Canine Parvovirus – this vaccine is key in a dog’s wellness/prevention plan) free with a $10 exam fee or any other paid service at the clinic

for dogs (protects against Canine Distemper Virus, Canine Adenovirus types 1 & 2, Canine Parainfluenza Virus, and Canine Parvovirus – this vaccine is key in a dog’s wellness/prevention plan) free with a $10 exam fee or any other paid service at the clinic FVRCP Vaccine for cats (protects against Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, and Panleukopenia – this vaccine is key in a cat’s wellness/protection plan) free with a $10 exam fee or any other paid service at the clinic

for cats (protects against Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, and Panleukopenia – this vaccine is key in a cat’s wellness/protection plan) free with a $10 exam fee or any other paid service at the clinic Heartworm Test ($20) and Heartworm Prevention ($10) for dogs – a negative heartworm test is required to purchase heartworm prevention. If a dog has heartworms, they need a different treatment.

($20) and ($10) for dogs – a negative heartworm test is required to purchase heartworm prevention. If a dog has heartworms, they need a different treatment. Rabies Vaccine for dogs and cats $15

for dogs and cats $15 Bordetella Vaccine for dogs (protects against Kennel Cough) $15

for dogs (protects against Kennel Cough) $15 Flea and Tick Prevention for dogs and cats $13-$20 depending on the size of your pet

Vaccines are available by appointment only and people should pre-register. After filling out the form by clicking here, the clinic will call applicants to schedule an appointment time. For those who cannot complete the form online, call the clinic at 785-272-2299.

