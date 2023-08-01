TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that we’re officially in August, back to school events are in full swing.

Tuesday at the North Topeka Walmart, Seaman School District held their annual stuff the bus event. Every year, the transportation department runs the supply drive in an effort to get school supplies for families that are in need.

This year they’re looking for any and all school supply donations, with a focus on dry erase markers, colored pencils, notebooks and paper, crayons, markers and of course backpacks. With the prices on a lot of those items going up, every donation makes quite an impact for local families in need.

“Take yourself back if you’re out of school now, school shopping is a bit of an ordeal,” Seaman Community Outreach Coordinator Alec Gartner said. “You’ve got to buy a lot of different things so why not help people out that are trying to get back to school this year.”

The Stuff the Bus drive will also take place Wednesday and Thursday this week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Next week, the district will hold their Back to School Bash, where those needing school supplies in the Seaman community can pick up those much needed items. Last year, they served over 90 families in the community.