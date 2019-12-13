Here are many holiday-themed events and more you can attend this weekend

Friday, Dec. 13

  • Washburn Rural High School’s Frostbite Fest
    • Washburn Rural High School is holding its annual Frostbite Fest featuring the Junior Blue Marching Band.
    • It starts at 7:55 a.m. at the Washburn Rural High School Stadium at 5900 SW 61st St.
    • This is free and open to the public.
  • K-State Track & Field
    • The K-State Track & Field team will take part in the Carol Robinson Winter Pentathlon in Ahearn Field House.
    • You can find more information HERE.
    • Admission is free.
Photo from K-State Athletics
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 4 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
  • Topeka Bible Church Light Show
    • Topeka Bible Church will present its 13th annual Christmas Light Show Dec. 13-15.
    • Performances are at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily.
    • Admission is free.
Topeka Bible Church annual light show kicks off Friday
The Topeka Bible Church will present its 13th annual Christmas Light Show starting Friday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
  • 1st Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert
    • Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Band will have its annual Holiday Concert.
    • The free event will be at 7 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Pilots host the Odessa Jackalopes at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
  • Candy Cane Hunt With Santa Claus in Topeka
    • Kids can hunt for candy canes and then visit with Santa from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Crestview Community Center in Topeka.
    • Admission is $3 per person.
  • Travis Tritt in Manhattan
    • Country singer Travis Tritt will perform at 7:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium in Manhattan.
    • Ticket information can be found HERE.
  • TPAC Nutcracker
    • Ballet Midwest will present “The Nutcracker” at Topeka Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.
    • Two other performances will be Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

  • Topeka Red Stocking Breakfast
    • Kansas Children’s Service League is holding its annual Red Stocking Breakfast to support child abuse prevention efforts and education programs.
    • The breakfast will be from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Carlos O’ Kelly’s at 3425 S Kansas Ave. in Topeka.
    • Tickets are $18 at the door. Kids 10 and under eat free.
  • Breakfast Pancakes With Santa
    • Santa will be stopping by Z&M Twisted Vines in Leavenworth for breakfast.
    • The free pancake breakfast will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. You can get your picture taken with Santa until 1 p.m.
  • Atchison Breakfast With Santa
    • The Atchison Public Library is hosting its 9th annual Breakfast With Santa event.
    • This is free and will run from 9-11:30 a.m.
  • K-State Track & Field
    • The K-State Winter Invitational begins at 9:30 a.m. in Ahearn Field House.
    • Admission is free.
  • West Ridge Mall Holiday Ornament Decorating
    • Ornament decorating will happen in the space across from Journey’s at Topeka’s West Ridge Mall.
    • This will be from 10-11:30 a.m. It’s limited to the first 60 children.
West Ridge Mall_146474
You can decorate ornaments at West Ridge Mall from 10-11:30 a.m.
  • St. Marys Holiday Market
    • Tackle your Christmas shopping list at the St. Marys Holiday Market.
    • This will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the George J. Perry Memorial Armory at 110 S. 5th.
    • Food will be available.
  • K-State Women’s Basketball
    • The K-State women’s basketball team will take on UMKC at 1 p.m. in Municipal Auditorium on UMKC’s campus.
  • Washburn Men’s Basketball
    • The Washburn men’s basketball team will face Kansas Christian College at 2 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 2:00 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • West Ridge Mall Musical Performance
    • Take a break from your shopping at Topeka’s West Ridge Mall to enjoy some live music by Mr. John’s Rockin’ Christmas Time Band.
    • This will from 2-3 p.m. on the upper-level food court.
  • Topeka Acappella Unlimited Christmas Show
    • The show, “Pure Imagination” will be held at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church at 7620 SW 21st St. in Topeka.
    • There is no charge for admission.
  • KU Men’s Basketball
    • The KU and UMKC men’s basketball teams will square off at 4 p.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
  • Help for the Holidays
    • New Mount Zion Baptist Church is holding a grief support event at 5 p.m. at 2801 SE Indiana in Topeka.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.
Winter Wonderland at Lake Shawnee is open from 6-10 p.m. every evening until Dec. 31.
  • 1st Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert
    • Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Band will have its annual Holiday Concert.
    • The free event will be at 7 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.
  • Shawnee Choral Society
    • The Shawnee Choral Society will present its winter concert at 7 p.m. in White Concert Hall on Washburn University’s campus.
    • It’s free admission, but donations are accepted.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Pilots host the Odessa Jackalopes at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Sunday, Dec. 15

  • St. Marys Holiday Market
    • Tackle your Christmas shopping list at the St. Marys Holiday Market.
    • This will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the George J. Perry Memorial Armory at 110 S. 5th.
    • Food will be available.
  • West Ridge Mall Musical Performance
    • Take a break from your shopping at Topeka’s West Ridge Mall to enjoy some live music by Studio 61.
      This will from 1-2 p.m. on the upper-level food court.
  • KU Women’s Basketball
    • The KU women’s basketball team will host Saint Mary’s at 2 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
KU_basketball_Allen_Fieldhouse_kuathletics_03252018424_1522173216210.jpg
The KU women’s basketball team hosts Saint Mary’s at 2 p.m.
  • Polar Express Train Ride
    • Midland Railway Historical Association is helping The Polar Express come to life with a one-hour round-trip journey from Baldwin City to the North Pole.
    • The rides start at 2:00 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $35 for kids and $75 for adults.
    • More information can be found HERE.
  • 1st Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert
    • Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Band will have its annual Holiday Concert.
    • The free event will be at 2 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City.
  • The Polar Express Movie Showing
    • Wear your PJs while watching The Polar Express from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Wareham Opera House in Manhattan.
    • Each visitor gets a golden ticket, hot cocoa, cookies and a silver bell.
    • Admission is $10.
  • TARC’s Winter Wonderland
    • Drive through a 2-mile holiday light display and support TARC of Topeka.
    • You can drive through between 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 31.
    • This is at Lake Shawnee’s campground at 3535 SE East Edge Rd.

