TOPEKA (KSNT) – Although summer officially begins June 21, Shawnee County’s pools, splash pads and equipment rentals have already begun attracting locals with the promise of cool activities.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has seven pools and two splash pads for public use. Admission to the pools varies from $2 to $7 for adults and $2 to $6 for kids, but entry to splash parks is free. All pools and aquatic centers opened on May 28.

Public pools in Shawnee Co.:

Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Garfield Pool – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillcrest Pool – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Midwest Health Aquatic Center – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oakland Pool – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rossville Community Pool – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove – Monday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Temporarily closed due to blue-green algae warning issued by KDHE)

Spray pads:

Dornwood Spray Park – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson Spray Park – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Evergy Plaza also has a splash pad with varying hours. The plaza has interactive modes and a fountain show. To learn more, click here.

Other pool events include aquatic fitness classes, facility rental, water walking and swim lessons. For more information about activities and events available through Shawnee County, click here or contact Zach Kanicki at 785-251-6900.