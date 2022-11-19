TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three holiday events in NOTO will take place Saturday. A Celebration of Lights, Santa Visit and Holiday Market are all open in Topeka.
The tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park will also have carriage rides, performances by various music programs, Holiday Cookie Workshop and late night shopping. The celebration opened at 2 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Santa will have his first visit to Donaldson Jewelers from 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday.
His other visits will be listed below:
- 11-12:30 p.m. on 11/26 at Kaw River Rustics
- 11-12:30 p.m. on 12/3 at Round Table Book Store
- 11-12:30 p.m. on 12/10 at Phoenix Finds NOTO
- 11-12:30 p.m. on 12/17 at Compass Point
The NOTO Holiday Market will have local art, antiques, crafts, gifts and live holiday music on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.