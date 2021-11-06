Here’s the reason some downtown Topeka trees are missing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’ve driven through downtown Topeka lately, you may have noticed some trees missing.

Next to the Kansas Statehouse at Southwest Topeka Boulevard and Southwest 8th Avenue, multiple trees were removed. First Presbyterian Church realized three trees were making the visibility of a new digital sign difficult for drivers.

For those heading north, the sign would come into their line of vision right before a traffic light. The church decided to avoid wrecks and keep the sign viewable, the trees had to go.

“It’s really important that that sign is visible because it’s one of the main ways that we advertise and promote our community outreach efforts, including things like our community food distribution,” Communication Director Carrie Riordan said.

The church is looking into new options for the space in the future. Plans of putting in bushes or a raised garden are being discussed by the organization.