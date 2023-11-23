TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re planning to get out and shop this Black Friday, it might help to know some of the deals being offered at different Topeka stores.

Walmart (All locations open at 6 a.m.) Includes up to 50% off floorcare, up to 40% off video games, up to 30% off appliances, etc.

Target (Opens at 6 a.m.) Includes up to 60% off select toys, up to 60% off select video games, up to 40% off clothing, boots and accessories, up to 40% off kitchen items, etc.

Best Buy (Opens at 6 a.m.) Includes savings of up to $1,000 on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, savings of up to $600 on select gaming laptops, etc. Terms and conditions and some exclusions apply.

Home Depot (Opens at 6 a.m.) Includes up to 45% off select tools and accessories, up to 40% off select devices, up to 40% off select bath and home décor, etc.

Lowe’s (Opens at 6 a.m.) Includes select tools and gifts for under $100, hundreds of dollars off select appliances, etc.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (opens at 6 a.m.) Includes up to 50% off select apparel and footwear, a limited-time 70% off select clearance items, etc.

Academy Sports (Opens at 5 a.m.) Includes up to up to 50% off select athletic shoes, up to 50% off select outdoor gifts, up to $350 off select fitness equipment, up to $100 off select outdoor cooking equipment, etc.

Famous Footwear (Opens at 10 a.m.) Includes a buy one, get one 50% off deal in-stores and online.

Old Navy (Opens at 5 a.m.) Includes 50% off everything, etc.

Ulta (Opens at 6 a.m.) Includes up to 50% off select items.

DSW (Opens at 8 a.m.) Includes 30% off almost everything.

Petco (Opens at 9 a.m.) Includes up to 60% dog clothing and accessories, up to 50% off dog and cat toys, up to 50% off open-glass fish tanks, etc.

Dillard’s (Opens at 9 a.m.) Includes up to 40% off select departments and brands, etc.

JCPenney (Opens at 5 a.m.) Includes up to 75% off fine jewelry, up to 60% off small appliances, up to 50% off makeup, up to 40% off select toys, etc.

American Eagle (Opens at 9 a.m.) Includes up to 30-40% off everything.

Lens Crafters (Opens at 10 a.m.) Includes up to 30% frames and up to 50% off lenses.

If there is a store you would like to see added to this list ahead of Black Friday, you can send an email to caroline.soro@ksnt.com.