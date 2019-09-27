Here’s what you can do in northeast Kansas this weekend

It’s the last weekend of September and many local organizations are offering plenty for you to do.
FRIDAY:
- Pumpkin Patch & Arts Fair
- This free event allows you to see handmade and refurbished arts and crafts at Cico Park in Manhattan.
- This will start at 9:00 a.m.
- Dollar General Career Event
- The career event in Topeka will give you the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, benefits and more.
- This will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Dollar General Store at 4500 California Ave.
- Seaman High School Homecoming Parade
- The Seaman School District will be celebrating 100 years of Seaman High School with floats celebrating each of the last 10 decades.
- This will start at the Seaman Education Center at 901 NW Lyman Rd. at 2 p.m.
- Topeka West Homecoming Parade
- The festivities will start with a pep assembly in the main gym starting at 2 p.m.
- 100 Minus 5
- The Mulvane Art Museum at Washburn University is celebrating turning 95 this year.
- You can help celebrate with music, fire, wine, food and birthday cake from 5-7 p.m.
- Tickets are $50 per person or $75 per couple. They can be bought here.
- “The Ladies Foursome”
- The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy is showing “The Ladies Foursome” throughout September.
- Showtime is from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- The Wizard of Oz
- Follow the yellow brick road to the Columbian Theatre in Wamego!
- Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. The show will run until Oct. 6.
- TopCity Swing
- Topeka Swing Dance is holding its first ever TopCity Swing.
- The weekend kicks off at The Vinewood at 7:30 p.m. with a beginner swing dance lesson. From 8-11 p.m., you can enjoy live music from the Jasper Shrake Quartet.
- Tickets can be bought at the door for $10.
SATURDAY:
- Piotique Celebration
- This celebration in Clay Center brings Pioneer and Antique together with food vendors, craft booths, live entertainment and more.
- The morning kicks off with the Mark A. Chapman Piotique Road race at 6:30 a.m.
- The Beer Garden will be open from 1:30-9:00 p.m. and the Grand Parade starts at 2:00 p.m.
- Cub Adventure Day
- Begin your scouting adventure at Cub Adventure Day with BB Gun Shooting, a climbing wall, crafts and more.
- This is free for all new Cub Scouts and $4 for all other attendees.
- Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony and all other activities starting at 9:15 a.m. This is at the Falley Scout Reservation at 8602 Kingman Rd. in Oskaloosa.
- Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry
- The First Free Methodist Church and Harvester’s in Topeka are holding a Mobile Food Pantry at 9:00 a.m. at 3450 SE Indiana Ave. in Topeka.
- This is first-come, first-serve. Recipients will be asked to provide the number of people in their household.
- Free admission at Topeka Zoo
- You can help celebrate the 30th anniversary of KBS Constructors, Inc. with free admission at the zoo from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- The Heart of America chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is having its annual Topeka Walk to End Alzheimers at Lake Shawnee.
- An opening ceremony is at 9:00 a.m., with the walk starting at 9:15 a.m.
- Walk for Apraxia
- The 2019 Topeka Walk for Apraxia celebrates children with apraxia of speech.
- Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at Sunflower Soccer and the walk will begin at 10:00 a.m.
- Pumpkin Patch & Arts Fair
- This free event allows you to see handmade and refurbished arts and crafts at Cico Park in Manhattan.
- This will be at 9:00 a.m.
- Lisa’s Legacy 5K Run
- This 5K run and 1-mile walk is to celebrate the life of Lisa Schumann Chapman and raise money for deserving track athletes at Jackson Heights High School.
- An entry fee is $35. The run starts at 9:00 a.m.
- 2019 Aaron Douglas Art Fair
- The fair will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Aaron Douglas Art Park at 12th & Lane in Topeka.
- This is free, but food and drinks will be available for purchase.
- Top City Swing Dancing
- The weekend of swing dancing continues with beginner and intermediate classes from 10:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Battle of the Big Bands, a swing dance competition will be at 5:00 p.m. After that, another beginner dance lesson will be from 7:30-8:00 p.m.
- Tickets can be bought for $20 at the door.
- Fall Fest & Swap Meet
- The 41st Fall Festival & Swap Meet kicks off with the Stock Antique Garden Tractor Pull at 10 a.m. Concessions and displays will be available all day.
- A barn dance with live music by Rich Johnson After Midnight will be from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
- Admission is $3. Children 12 and under get in free.
- Cider Days
- The two-day event at the Stormont Vail Events Center features shopping, live music and food.
- This will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- St. Marys City Market – Apple Fest
- You can enjoy apple cider, shopping and food at the Apple Fest from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- This is at the George J. Perry Memorial Armory at 110 S. 5th.
- Dino Day
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is having a day of “dino-mite fun” with many dinosaur-related activities.
- You can go from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Regular admission for kids and adults applies, which is $7.75. Seniors can pay $6.75 and infants under 12 months get in free.
- Maple Hill Fall Festival
- This free event features a fun run and walk, parade, car show and more.
- It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 3rd and Main Street in Maple Hill.
- John Steuart Curry Exhibit
- The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at K-State is showing off a Kansas native’s art.
- “John Steuart Curry: The-Cowboy Within” will feature some of his images of the American West. A free western-themed kickoff event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- KU Volleyball
- The Jayhawks (4-6) take on the Baylor Bears (10-0) at 1:00 p.m. in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
- Washburn Volleyball
- The Ichabods (10-1) host Missouri Western State University (6-4) at 3:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.
- Tap That Topeka
- You can go to the largest beer festival in the midwest and choose from over 300 brews.
- Gates open for VIP ticket holders at 4:00 p.m. General Admission ticket holders can get in starting at 5:00 p.m.
- Mayetta Fire Fundraiser
- You can support the Mayetta Volunteer Firefighters during their free-will donation Taco Feed and Silent Auction.
- This will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Mayetta Fire Department at 200 E Jones St.
- “The Ladies Foursome”
- The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy is showing “The Ladies Foursome” throughout September.
- Showtime is from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- The Wizard of Oz
- Follow the yellow brick road to the Columbian Theatre in Wamego!
- Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. The show will run until Oct. 6.
SUNDAY:
- Fall Fest & Swap Meet
- The 41st Fall Festival & Swap Meet starts its last day with a church service at 9 a.m. at Bloomfield Church. Following that, the Stock Antique Garden Tractor Pull starts at 12:30 p.m.
- Top City Swing Dancing
- The weekend of swing dancing wraps up with a Jazz Brunch at Juli’s Coffee and Bistro from 10 a.m. to noon.
- Following the brunch, three hours of beginner classes will be available. To end the weekend, a free swing dance flashmob will happen outside the Cyrus Hotel from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
- KSU Soccer
- The Wildcats host the Texas Longhorns at 1:00 p.m. at Buser Family Park in Manhattan.
- KU Soccer
- The Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears at 1:00 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.
- Cider Days
- The two-day event at the Stormont Vail Events Center features shopping, live music and food.
- This will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- The Wizard of Oz
- Follow the yellow brick road to the Columbian Theatre in Wamego!
- Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. The show will run until Oct. 6.
- Washburn Concert
- The Orchestra and Wind Ensemble Concert will be at 3:00 p.m. in White Concert Hall.