Here’s what you can do in northeast Kansas this weekend

It’s the last weekend of September and many local organizations are offering plenty for you to do.

FRIDAY:

  • Pumpkin Patch & Arts Fair
    • This free event allows you to see handmade and refurbished arts and crafts at Cico Park in Manhattan.
    • This will start at 9:00 a.m.
  • Dollar General Career Event
    • The career event in Topeka will give you the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, benefits and more.
    • This will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Dollar General Store at 4500 California Ave.
  • Seaman High School Homecoming Parade
    • The Seaman School District will be celebrating 100 years of Seaman High School with floats celebrating each of the last 10 decades.
    • This will start at the Seaman Education Center at 901 NW Lyman Rd. at 2 p.m.
  • Topeka West Homecoming Parade
    • The festivities will start with a pep assembly in the main gym starting at 2 p.m.
  • 100 Minus 5
    • The Mulvane Art Museum at Washburn University is celebrating turning 95 this year.
    • You can help celebrate with music, fire, wine, food and birthday cake from 5-7 p.m.
    • Tickets are $50 per person or $75 per couple. They can be bought here.
`100 minus 5 exhibit at the Mulvane Art Museum
  • “The Ladies Foursome”
    • The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy is showing “The Ladies Foursome” throughout September.
    • Showtime is from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
  • The Wizard of Oz
    • Follow the yellow brick road to the Columbian Theatre in Wamego!
    • Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. The show will run until Oct. 6.
  • TopCity Swing
    • Topeka Swing Dance is holding its first ever TopCity Swing.
    • The weekend kicks off at The Vinewood at 7:30 p.m. with a beginner swing dance lesson. From 8-11 p.m., you can enjoy live music from the Jasper Shrake Quartet.
    • Tickets can be bought at the door for $10.

SATURDAY:

  • Piotique Celebration
    • This celebration in Clay Center brings Pioneer and Antique together with food vendors, craft booths, live entertainment and more.
    • The morning kicks off with the Mark A. Chapman Piotique Road race at 6:30 a.m.
    • The Beer Garden will be open from 1:30-9:00 p.m. and the Grand Parade starts at 2:00 p.m.
  • Cub Adventure Day
    • Begin your scouting adventure at Cub Adventure Day with BB Gun Shooting, a climbing wall, crafts and more.
    • This is free for all new Cub Scouts and $4 for all other attendees.
    • Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony and all other activities starting at 9:15 a.m. This is at the Falley Scout Reservation at 8602 Kingman Rd. in Oskaloosa.
  • Harvester’s Mobile Food Pantry
    • The First Free Methodist Church and Harvester’s in Topeka are holding a Mobile Food Pantry at 9:00 a.m. at 3450 SE Indiana Ave. in Topeka.
    • This is first-come, first-serve. Recipients will be asked to provide the number of people in their household.
  • Free admission at Topeka Zoo
You can enjoy the Topeka Zoo for free on Saturday.
  • Walk to End Alzheimer’s
    • The Heart of America chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is having its annual Topeka Walk to End Alzheimers at Lake Shawnee.
    • An opening ceremony is at 9:00 a.m., with the walk starting at 9:15 a.m.
  • Walk for Apraxia
    • The 2019 Topeka Walk for Apraxia celebrates children with apraxia of speech.
    • Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at Sunflower Soccer and the walk will begin at 10:00 a.m.
  • Pumpkin Patch & Arts Fair
    • This free event allows you to see handmade and refurbished arts and crafts at Cico Park in Manhattan.
    • This will be at 9:00 a.m.
  • Lisa’s Legacy 5K Run
    • This 5K run and 1-mile walk is to celebrate the life of Lisa Schumann Chapman and raise money for deserving track athletes at Jackson Heights High School.
    • An entry fee is $35. The run starts at 9:00 a.m.
  • 2019 Aaron Douglas Art Fair
    • The fair will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Aaron Douglas Art Park at 12th & Lane in Topeka.
    • This is free, but food and drinks will be available for purchase.
  • Top City Swing Dancing
    • The weekend of swing dancing continues with beginner and intermediate classes from 10:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
    • Battle of the Big Bands, a swing dance competition will be at 5:00 p.m. After that, another beginner dance lesson will be from 7:30-8:00 p.m.
    • Tickets can be bought for $20 at the door.
  • Fall Fest & Swap Meet
    • The 41st Fall Festival & Swap Meet kicks off with the Stock Antique Garden Tractor Pull at 10 a.m. Concessions and displays will be available all day.
    • A barn dance with live music by Rich Johnson After Midnight will be from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
    • Admission is $3. Children 12 and under get in free.
  • Cider Days
    • The two-day event at the Stormont Vail Events Center features shopping, live music and food.
    • This will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • St. Marys City Market – Apple Fest
    • You can enjoy apple cider, shopping and food at the Apple Fest from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • This is at the George J. Perry Memorial Armory at 110 S. 5th.
  • Dino Day
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is having a day of “dino-mite fun” with many dinosaur-related activities.
    • You can go from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Regular admission for kids and adults applies, which is $7.75. Seniors can pay $6.75 and infants under 12 months get in free.
  • Maple Hill Fall Festival
    • This free event features a fun run and walk, parade, car show and more.
    • It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 3rd and Main Street in Maple Hill.
  • John Steuart Curry Exhibit
    • The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at K-State is showing off a Kansas native’s art.
    • “John Steuart Curry: The-Cowboy Within” will feature some of his images of the American West. A free western-themed kickoff event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • KU Volleyball
    • The Jayhawks (4-6) take on the Baylor Bears (10-0) at 1:00 p.m. in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
  • Washburn Volleyball
    • The Ichabods (10-1) host Missouri Western State University (6-4) at 3:00 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • Tap That Topeka
    • You can go to the largest beer festival in the midwest and choose from over 300 brews.
    • Gates open for VIP ticket holders at 4:00 p.m. General Admission ticket holders can get in starting at 5:00 p.m.
  • Mayetta Fire Fundraiser
    • You can support the Mayetta Volunteer Firefighters during their free-will donation Taco Feed and Silent Auction.
    • This will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Mayetta Fire Department at 200 E Jones St.
  • “The Ladies Foursome”
    • The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy is showing “The Ladies Foursome” throughout September.
    • Showtime is from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
“The Ladies Foursome” at the Topeka Civic Theatre
Photo From: Keith “The Spotted Guy” Horinek
  • The Wizard of Oz
    • Follow the yellow brick road to the Columbian Theatre in Wamego!
    • Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. The show will run until Oct. 6.

SUNDAY:

  • Fall Fest & Swap Meet
    • The 41st Fall Festival & Swap Meet starts its last day with a church service at 9 a.m. at Bloomfield Church. Following that, the Stock Antique Garden Tractor Pull starts at 12:30 p.m.
  • Top City Swing Dancing
    • The weekend of swing dancing wraps up with a Jazz Brunch at Juli’s Coffee and Bistro from 10 a.m. to noon.
    • Following the brunch, three hours of beginner classes will be available. To end the weekend, a free swing dance flashmob will happen outside the Cyrus Hotel from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • KSU Soccer
    • The Wildcats host the Texas Longhorns at 1:00 p.m. at Buser Family Park in Manhattan.
  • KU Soccer
    • The Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears at 1:00 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.
  • Cider Days
    • The two-day event at the Stormont Vail Events Center features shopping, live music and food.
    • This will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
cider days pic_1537646827526.png.jpg
Cider Days will be at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
  • The Wizard of Oz
    • Follow the yellow brick road to the Columbian Theatre in Wamego!
    • Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. The show will run until Oct. 6.
  • Washburn Concert
    • The Orchestra and Wind Ensemble Concert will be at 3:00 p.m. in White Concert Hall.

