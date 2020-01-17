Here’s what’s happening the weekend of Jan. 17-19

Although the weather is snowy/rainy on Friday, there are still many things you can do in the warm indoors around northeast Kansas!
Friday, Jan. 17
- KCDC Discovery Baby
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is offering a free workshop for first-time parents.
- The workshop is offered from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- For more information
- First United Methodist Church Concert
- The First United Methodist Church in Leavenworth is holding a free “Music Healing the Heart and Soul Benefit Concert” and a silent auction.
- Doors open at 5 p.m. The silent auction will be open from 5-9:30 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m.
- First City Harmony Barbershop
- First City Harmony is taking the stage at the 424 Lounge in Leavenworth for an a capella performance.
- Food and drinks will be available.
- The performance starts at 7 p.m. at 424 Cherokee St. in Leavenworth.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Topeka Pilots host the Odessa Jackalopes at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- Columbian Theatre Dueling Pianos
- The Columbian Theatre will present its 6th annual Dueling Pianos this weekend in downtown Wamego.
- The interactive show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Tickets start at $30.
- KSNT Full Court Press Schedule:
- Highland Park at Manhattan
- Marysville at Wamego
- Topeka West at Washburn Rural
Saturday, Jan. 18
- Brown v. Board Traveling Exhibit
- The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site will be hosting a public viewing of its traveling exhibit: Celebrating the Centennial of the 19th Amendment: Women Vote Learning from the Past; Imaging the Future.
- This will be available at the Brown v. Board site from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21.
- Kaw Valley Eagle Days 2020
- The 24th Annual Kaw Valley Eagle Day offers arts & crafts, information booths, presentations, live critters on display and more.
- The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lawrence Free State High School.
- K-State Men’s Basketball
- The K-State men’s basketball team will host No. 12 West Virginia in Bramlage Coliseum.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration
- The Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee is holding a Community Celebration from 2-4 p.m. at Manhattan City Hall.
- There will be a speech by Lem Sheppard and presentation of awards for the MLK Jr. Art and Writing Contest.
- KU Tennis
- The KU Tennis team hosts Drake at 2 p.m. at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
- KU Women’s Basketball
- The KU women’s basketball team will host Texas Tech at 5 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse
- Corks & Forks
- Support the American Cancer Society with the 22nd Annual Corks & Forks fundraiser filled with food, dancing and an auction.
- Ticket registration closes Saturday, Jan. 18
- The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Topeka Country Club at 2700 SW Buchanan.
- TPAC Local Live!
- The Topeka Performing Arts Center’s newest event will showcase local bands and musicians.
- The event will feature Topeka’s own Oceanside Hotels starting at 8 p.m.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Topeka Pilots host the Odessa Jackalopes at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Sunday, Jan. 19
- K-State Women’s Basketball
- The K-State women’s basketball team will host Texas at noon in Bramlage Coliseum.
- KU Tennis
- The KU tennis team will host Wichita State at 1 p.m. at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
- AFC Championship Game
- The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans at 2:05 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game.
- WWE Live
- WWE New Year’s Revolution Tour will be at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7 p.m.
- Tickets start at $15. Parking is $5 cash only.
- You can find more information