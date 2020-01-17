Closings and Delays
Here’s what’s happening the weekend of Jan. 17-19

Although the weather is snowy/rainy on Friday, there are still many things you can do in the warm indoors around northeast Kansas!

Friday, Jan. 17

  • KCDC Discovery Baby
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is offering a free workshop for first-time parents.
    • The workshop is offered from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • For more information CLICK HERE.
  • First United Methodist Church Concert
    • The First United Methodist Church in Leavenworth is holding a free “Music Healing the Heart and Soul Benefit Concert” and a silent auction.
    • Doors open at 5 p.m. The silent auction will be open from 5-9:30 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m.
  • First City Harmony Barbershop
    • First City Harmony is taking the stage at the 424 Lounge in Leavenworth for an a capella performance.
    • Food and drinks will be available.
    • The performance starts at 7 p.m. at 424 Cherokee St. in Leavenworth.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Topeka Pilots host the Odessa Jackalopes at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Topeka Pilots Logo
The Topeka Pilots will host the Odessa Jackalopes this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
  • Columbian Theatre Dueling Pianos
    • The Columbian Theatre will present its 6th annual Dueling Pianos this weekend in downtown Wamego.
    • The interactive show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
    • Tickets start at $30.
  • KSNT Full Court Press Schedule:
    • Highland Park at Manhattan
    • Marysville at Wamego
    • Topeka West at Washburn Rural

Saturday, Jan. 18

  • Brown v. Board Traveling Exhibit
    • The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site will be hosting a public viewing of its traveling exhibit: Celebrating the Centennial of the 19th Amendment: Women Vote Learning from the Past; Imaging the Future.
    • This will be available at the Brown v. Board site from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21.
  • Kaw Valley Eagle Days 2020
    • The 24th Annual Kaw Valley Eagle Day offers arts & crafts, information booths, presentations, live critters on display and more.
    • The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lawrence Free State High School.
  • KCDC Discover Baby
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is offering a free workshop for first-time parents.
    • The workshop is offered from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • For more information CLICK HERE.
  • K-State Men’s Basketball
    • The K-State men’s basketball team will host No. 12 West Virginia in Bramlage Coliseum.
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration
    • The Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee is holding a Community Celebration from 2-4 p.m. at Manhattan City Hall.
    • There will be a speech by Lem Sheppard and presentation of awards for the MLK Jr. Art and Writing Contest.
  • KU Tennis
  • KU Women’s Basketball
    • The KU women’s basketball team will host Texas Tech at 5 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse
  • Corks & Forks
    • Support the American Cancer Society with the 22nd Annual Corks & Forks fundraiser filled with food, dancing and an auction.
    • Ticket registration closes Saturday, Jan. 18
    • The event will be from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Topeka Country Club at 2700 SW Buchanan.
  • TPAC Local Live!
    • The Topeka Performing Arts Center’s newest event will showcase local bands and musicians.
    • The event will feature Topeka’s own Oceanside Hotels starting at 8 p.m.
  • Columbian Theatre Dueling Pianos
    • The Columbian Theatre will present its 6th annual Dueling Pianos this weekend in downtown Wamego.
    • The interactive show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
    • Tickets start at $30.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Topeka Pilots host the Odessa Jackalopes at 7:05 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Sunday, Jan. 19

  • Brown v. Board Traveling Exhibit
    • The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site will be hosting a public viewing of its traveling exhibit: Celebrating the Centennial of the 19th Amendment: Women Vote Learning from the Past; Imaging the Future.
    • This will be available at the Brown v. Board site from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21.
  • KCDC Discover Baby
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is offering a free workshop for first-time parents.
    • The workshop is offered from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • For more information CLICK HERE.
  • K-State Women’s Basketball
    • The K-State women’s basketball team will host Texas at noon in Bramlage Coliseum.
  • KU Tennis
    • The KU tennis team will host Wichita State at 1 p.m. at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
  • AFC Championship Game
    • The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans at 2:05 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by his teammate Travis Kelce #87 after a third quarter touchdown against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • WWE Live
    • WWE New Year’s Revolution Tour will be at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 7 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $15. Parking is $5 cash only.
    • You can find more information HERE.

