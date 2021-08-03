Here’s when downtown Topeka’s new Italian restaurant is opening

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka has a new restaurant serving up Italian grub and it’s opening to the public Tuesday night.

Fedeli’s is taking the place of The Weather Room in The Cyrus Hotel. The menu features pasta and steaks, along with a new selection of wine and craft cocktails. There are local breweries on tap and local spirits in rotations as well.

“We noticed that Topeka needed some quality Italian food here,” Ariel Coffland, Director of Food and Beverage said. “We are limited with those options. We have lots of other things. Lots of burger places, lots of Mexican restaurants.”

Coffland said she is excited for people to try the lasagna, and to have a filet on the menu, which is something that was missing from the previous restaurant. But the best part for her is dessert. You can try a flourless chocolate torte after your meal.

The Cyrus Hotel opened at the beginning of 2019 in Topeka, and two years later it went under Marriot management.