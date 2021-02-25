Here’s where Shawnee County is with its COVID-19 vaccine distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials at the Shawnee County Health Department said that the vaccine distribution in the county has gone well with the allocation that they have received.

The department currently receives 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine every week from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Shawnee County’s Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke told County Commissioners on Thursday she believed the department expects to get more doses in the coming weeks, but that they have no details on how much that will be or when the county will get them.

The county is currently in phase 2A of its vaccine distribution plan where they continue to vaccinate those 65 and older.

As of last week, Dr. Locke said that nearly 18,000 people 65 and older had been vaccinated.

K-12 staff in Shawnee County are also being vaccinated in phase 2A. All first doses for them will be administered to them by Friday, February 26, and that is more than 4,000 employees.

Dr. Locke said as the county looks to expanding those getting vaccinated in phase 2A, they are looking to include people in childcare and mass transportation next week, which they estimate is less than 500 people.