Here’s who is set to headline first night of 2022 Country Stampede

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership announced Tuesday the 2022 Country Stampede will be held a few weeks later than in years past.

The music will be held on July 14-16 at Heartland Motorsports Park. Jake Owen will be the Friday headliner, according to GTP.

“We’re thrilled to see Country Stampede return to Topeka next year with a lineup you won’t want to miss,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “For Topeka and Shawnee County, Country Stampede is much more than a music festival, as it brings more than 100,000 people to the capital city each year, resulting in significant economic impact for the community and local businesses. We’re excited to welcome travelers from across the country and hope they get acquainted with all Topeka has to offer.”

Tickets are now on sale.