Herington community members react to coffee cup controversy

HERINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) — The Herington police chief at the center of the coffee cup controversy sent out an email apologizing publicly Wednesday.

He said he jumped to conclusions when posting on social media.

Not only did the incident bring national attention to the Herington Police Department, but also to the city as a whole.

The police department and city commission are not releasing the name of the former officer involved in the incident, saying it’s a personnel matter. But, it’s leaving some community members wanting answers.

Former Herington mayor Kat Souza talked today KSNT News and said this recent incident doesn’t represent the community she knows and loves.

“I wish that we could be more transparent, not only to our community, but to those outside the community who are acting as spectators,” said Souza. “I think we all deserve that at this point and I’m going to keep my fingers crossed.”



KSNT News asked city commissioners whether the police chief would be subject to any disciplinary action for his role in the incident, but they declinced to comment.