DICKINSON Co. (KSNT)- A Herington man is in jail Wednesday after being accused of intimidating a witness.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russell L. Thomas, 61, from Herington, on April 12. The KBI said Thomas was arrested for aggravated intimidation of a witness. The agencies said the crime happened on April 7.

Thomas is in the Dickinson County Jail with a bond set at $50,000.

No further information was provided as the investigation is ongoing.