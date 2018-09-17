Herington man run over by car, killed
MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - A Herington man died after being run over in Morris County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawn Irons, 56, of Herington was laying in the middle of U.S. Highway 56 at mile marker 338 early Sunday morning when he was hit.
It happened about 10 miles east of Herington.
Authorities say the person who hit Irons with their vehicle left the scene.
KHP says it happened between 1:20 a.m and 1:44 a.m Sunday.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
