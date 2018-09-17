Local News

Herington man run over by car, killed

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 01:35 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 11:53 AM CDT

MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - A Herington man died after being run over in Morris County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawn Irons, 56, of Herington was laying in the middle of U.S. Highway 56 at mile marker 338 early Sunday morning when he was hit.

It happened about 10 miles east of Herington. 

Authorities say the person who hit Irons with their vehicle left the scene.

KHP says it happened between 1:20 a.m and 1:44 a.m Sunday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

