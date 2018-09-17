Local News

Herrington man ran over by car, killed

By:

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 01:35 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 01:37 AM CDT

MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - A Herrington man died after being run over in Morris County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawn Irons, 56, of Herrington was laying in the middle of U.S. Highway 56 at mile marker 338 early Sunday morning when he was hit.

It happened about 10 miles east of Herrington. 

Authorities say the person who hit Irons with their vehicle left the scene.

KHP says it happened between 1:20 a.m and 1:44 a.m Sunday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video