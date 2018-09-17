Herrington man ran over by car, killed

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - A Herrington man died after being run over in Morris County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawn Irons, 56, of Herrington was laying in the middle of U.S. Highway 56 at mile marker 338 early Sunday morning when he was hit.

It happened about 10 miles east of Herrington.

Authorities say the person who hit Irons with their vehicle left the scene.

KHP says it happened between 1:20 a.m and 1:44 a.m Sunday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.