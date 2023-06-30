TOPEKA (KNST) – The Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) will receive a large grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love for their lifesaving work with animals in northeast Kansas.

HHHS is set to receive $100,000 in grant funds as part of more than $15 million in investments to local organizations across the country, according to President of Petco Love Susanne Kogut.

“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets,” Kogut said.

Petco Love has invested $350 million in lifesaving and adoption efforts since 1999, according to a press release from HHHS of Topeka.



