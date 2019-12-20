Hiawatha man arrested following death of teenager

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Hiawatha man is in jail for serving alcohol to minors, a charge which came after the investigation into the death of a teenager, officials said Friday.

The Brown County Sheriffs Office said 26-year-old Kyle White was arrested for one count of unlawfully hosting minors and eight counts of furnishing alcoholic liquor to a minor.

Sheriff John D. Merchant said the sheriff’s office and county attorney began this investigation immediately following the Nov. 17 deadly crash that killed 16-year-old Ian Miller.

Five teenagers were in the car when it crashed.

