Hiawatha students sent home with pneumonia-like illnesses

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Pneumonia-like illnesses have caused several students to be sent home from school in Hiawatha.

Hiawatha Unified School District Superintendent Lonnie Moser sent a letter to parents on Tuesday saying school and health officials have been working closely with the Hiawatha Community Hospital.

In the letter, Moser said there are several rumors of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control coming in the schools, but they are not true.

Moser said with collaboration with Hiawatha Community Hospital they’re asking parents to watch for the following symptoms:

Any student showing a fever of 100 degrees F or higher should be kept home from school until fever-free (without the use of medication) for 24 hours.

If a fever of 100.4 lasts for three days, see a medical provider. If your child has any underlying respiratory conditions, such as asthma, see a physician sooner.

If your student has a cough, keep them home until resolved or cleared by a physician. Students with a cough at school may be sent home.

Moser sent another letter Wednesday to provide an update on the situation. Representatives from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment met with district officials to gather information as they try to find sources for the illness.

Moser said the district has sent “a considerable number of students home,” but also said that doesn’t mean those students have that illness.

Until advised otherwise, the district will keep the protocols mentioned in the first letter in place. Staff is also taking extra measures to clean and disinfect the schools and doing what they can to keep kids and staff safe and healthy.