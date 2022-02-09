TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service said high gas prices and increased usage is responsible for an increase in energy bills this month. Some customers saw their bills double between December and January.

Public Relations Manager Bailey McBride said the cost of gas is on average 80% higher for Kansas Gas Service customers compared to the same period in January last year. She said the company does not profit from this portion of your bill and the price they pay the suppliers for gas is the price customers pay.

Topeka customer Christine Johnson saw her bill nearly double this month and said she called the company because she thought it might have been a mistake.

“When your wages are the same and all your other essentials are going up it can cause a lot of unnecessary stress,” Johnson said. “I think it’s okay for people to ask questions.”

The rising gas prices come as people are using more energy to heat their homes during the winter. McBride suggested people enroll in KSG’s Average Payment Plan, which is based on a 12-month rolling average of their natural gas bill.

Kansas Gas Service announced Tuesday that bills would be going up $5 to $7 a month, but according to McBride that will not go into effect until late 2022 or early 2023.