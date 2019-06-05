High school students in Lawrence use their skills to restore photos destroyed by tornado

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - People in Lawrence are trying to rebuild their homes as well as their histories, since their keepsakes were ruined by last week's tornado. In many cases, that includes family photos.

Students at both of the city's high schools are taking damaged photos.

Journalism and yearbook classes are using their skills in photo restoration.

Teachers at both schools want to get the word out now before too many heartbroken homeowners give up and throw out mangled memories.

"If they come across some things that are irreplaceable, dry them out, bring them up to our schools, we're going to do our best to get them cleaned up and to looking as good as possible," said Lawrence High Journalism Teacher Barbara Tholen.

"Those things would be fun and cathartic to look back on at a time like this just to make you smile," said Free State High Senior, Emma Miblurn.

Barbara says her students have already applied these skills toward restoring some photos that were burned in a fire several years ago.