High schools across northeast Kansas making the most for their seniors

(KSNT) – With schools all across Kansas suspending in-person classes for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, many high school seniors are losing out on some very memorable opportunities.

Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, many high schools across northeast Kansas are doing everything they can to help the students feel like they still have some sense of normalcy in their lives.

Dr. Aarion Gray, director of instructional services with Topeka Public Schools, knows that this is such an important milestone for students. And faculty across the district wants to make sure these students get the recognization they deserve.

“Graduation is an important milestone in life. It prepares our graduates for the next chapter in their lives,” Gray said.

Emporia High School Senior Isayah Chaves is upset about how the school year ended but hopes he can find a sense of normalcy in the future.

“I wish we could have made the memories that we were promised,” Chavez said. “Getting to do everything one last time was definitely something I was looking forward to.”

We reached out to schools all across the area to see what end-of-year activities they might be holding to continue to make memories for their students. Here’s a list that we’ve compiled:

Topeka Public Schools: Yard Sign Recognition – Staff and faculty plan on delivering yard signs before the end of the school year to the students who are planning on graduation this year. Virtual Graduation – High schools have planned set times for virtual commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 16th with Topeka West holding theirs at 9 a.m., followed by Highland Park at 10:15 a.m., and lastly Topeka High at 11:15 a.m.



Emporia High School: Yard Sign Recognization – Emporia Public Schools Transportation and administrators started delivering yard signs Thursday morning and will continue to do so on Friday to the seniors of Emporia High School and Flint Hills Learning Center to recognize the accomplishments of the class of 2020. Drive-thru Graduation – Held and hosted by Emporia First Church of the Nazarene, students will drive through on Sunday, May 17th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate all of their accomplishments. Emporia High School has not yet made official plans for a commencement ceremony at this time.



Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools: Virtual Spirit Week – An ongoing spirit week where students can post pictures to the corresponding theme. This continues for Friday and Saturday, May 8th and 9th.



Washburn-Rural High School: #bethelight event – Washburn Rural will be leaving its stadium lights on and hand out t-shirts and goodie bags to seniors as they drive by on May 8th at 8:20 p.m. Graduation Postponed – Washburn-Rural still plans to have an in-person ceremony at a later date that is set for 7 p.m. August 2nd at this time.



The biggest achievement that many high school seniors are missing out on is of course graduation. Multiple high schools across the entire state of Kansas have decided to reschedule their commencement ceremonies while others have decided to make a virtual ceremony.

Be sure to reach out to your child’s high school for the latest updates on activities for the class of 2020.