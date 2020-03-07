High speed car chase ends in Topeka, says KHP

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A car chase at over 100 mph that started in Jackson County ended in Topeka Friday.

Jackson County police started the pursuit after multiple drivers called about an erratic driver on Highway 75. Officers caught up to the car just south of Holton, Kan. The driver refused to stop, according to Trooper B. Simone of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Simone said KHP joined the Jackson County police in surrounding the car, which eventually exited onto Gage Blvd. Officers stopped the vehicle at 10th and SW Warren Ave.

Jackson County police took the driver into custody Friday at 5:40 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.