TOPEKA (27 NEWS) – According to a spokeswoman for Evergy, around 3,700 Evergy customers are without power Sunday afternoon.

Topeka Police say the outage was caused when a speeding driver hit another car going westbound on 29th and Wanamaker.

The speeding car ran into the other car and sent it into a pole.

Police say no one was reported injured.

The spokeswoman for Evergy said power was expected to return to customers around 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

To view the Evergy power outage map, click here.