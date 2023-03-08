HOLTON (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible burglary in progress Monday afternoon northeast of St. Mary’s near the city of Delia.

When a deputy went to check it out, they said a man in a Jeep led them on a chase. The deputy lost the Jeep in a wooded area and headed southwest at high rates of speed through what had been a cornfield, according to JCSO. The Jeep accessed 102nd Road and continued westbound until a sheriff took over the pursuit.

The Jeep went down several back-country roads into Pottawatomie County and lost control, according to JCSO. The Jeep caught fire and started a field fire. The Jeep was destroyed.

The two people inside the vehicle were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Jeep, Christopher Gerald Keinsmith, 45, of St. Mary’s and passenger, Marc Allen Nichols, 27, of Rossville were arrested.

Kleinsmith was booked into Jackson County Jail on charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, felony fleeing and eluding. Nichols was booked into Jackson County Jail for burglary and probation violation. Nichols was also wanted for outstanding warrants, according to JCSO.