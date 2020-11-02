High-speed chase ends near Silver Lake High School Monday morning

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – Silver Lake school staff moved quickly this morning to usher students into buildings as a high-speed chase approached the town.

Silver Lake Schools Superintendent Tim Hallacy said at approximately 7:45 a.m. reports of a chase on Highway 24 alerted officials to quickly get students inside.

The chase began in Pottawatomie County when sheriff deputies there came across a vehicle wanted in a hit and run accident.

The chase continued along Highway 24 with speeds exceeding 100 mph according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to Hallacy the car being chased tried to pass slow-moving traffic as it entered the school zone.

The car lost control, hit an oncoming vehicle, and hit at least one other car before coming to rest on the road.

Law enforcement arrived immediately and took the driver into custody.

The KHP said the crash effectively ended the pursuit.

Silver Lake High School was locked down for approximately three minutes until it was determined that the driver was captured and posed no threat.

Hallacy credits the students and staff for responding to instructions and quickly evacuating the parking lot and street.

The driver who led law enforcement on the chase will be charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors in both Pottawatomie and Shawnee County.

Information about what started the chase and who was arrested is not yet available.