TOPEKA (KSNT) – A high-speed chase that started in Jackson County overnight ended near southwest 10th Avenue and Fairlawn Road in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, one suspect is in custody.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.