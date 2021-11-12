High-speed chase through two Kansas counties ends in ditch

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Thursday night chase through two counties in Kansas ended with the suspect’s car going into a ditch, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brendon Dion Stephens, 31, of Sachse, Texas, faces felony flee and eluding charges after being arrested by Jackson County deputies. The sheriff’s office said it first heard about a chase from Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation police around 5:30 p.m. Deputies got involved as Stephens’ car went north on U.S. Highway 75 past 206th Road.

Stephens drove at speeds over 100 miles per hour, and the sheriff’s office said its deputies kept following his car into Brown County. Brown County deputies waited for him and were able to disable Stephens’ car with a tire-deflating tool. His car went into a ditch on U.S. Highway 36, west of Fairview.

Stephens ran away from the car and authorities followed him on foot. They found and arrested him around 5:50 p.m. The sheriff’s office said it took him to the Jackson County Jail, where he was awaiting booking as of Friday morning.