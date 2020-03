TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Strong winds caused a house in North Topeka to catch fire on Sunday.

Topeka firefighters responded to a house fire at 2208 NW Polk St around 3 p.m., where they found smoke coming out of the top of the house.

Investigators said that high winds blew embers from a grill in the back, which started the fire.

There was nearly $90,000 in damage.