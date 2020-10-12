High winds cause house fire in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Overnight winds caused a home to catch fire in southwest Topeka, fire officials said Monday.

The fire happened just before 12:30 a.m. at 3409 SW Westport Dr.

The Topeka Fire Department said when crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the basement of the home. After investigating further, they found a tree had fallen on the electrical box on the backside of the house.

TFD determined the cause of the fire was associated with wind. The house suffered around $15,000 in damages, according to TFD.