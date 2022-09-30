TOPEKA (KSNT) – The music building at Highland Park High School was evacuated Friday as smoke was found in the building.

The Topeka Fire Department was called to the school around noon, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. USD 501 sent this message to families, ensuring their students’ safety:

Dear Highland Park High Families:

As a result of a mechanical issue at HPH, the music building did have some smoke occurring, however, students and staff are safe. No students or staff will be using the music building today as the mechanical issue is addressed. Classes are proceeding as normal without disruption.