Highland Park seniors pose outside school in cap and gown

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Graduating seniors at Highland Park High School picked up their diplomas Wednesday, officially ending their high school careers.

The seniors wore their caps and gowns to receive their high school diplomas and take pictures outside their school. While it wasn’t the graduation ceremony senior Allison Cook expected, she said it was nice to see the support.

“It makes me really happy because I love them [the highland park teachers and staff] all so much and I’m so happy that they’re supporting me, and I support all of the rest of the seniors. It’s just bittersweet,” said Cook.

Teachers were not able to be present during the diploma pick up, but Highland Park is planning an in-person graduation ceremony when it’s safe to do so.