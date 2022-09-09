A student was removed from Highland Park today after reportedly bringing a weapon to school. according to TPS officials.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A letter sent out to parents of students in Highland Park High School details an incident involving a student who brought a weapon to school.

The letter sent out by Topeka Public Schools can be found below:

As a result of a report from the parent of a new student that their student had a weapon, administration and school officials immediately intervened and the student was immediately removed from campus, after confirming the report. We thank law enforcement officials and school administrations for their quick action ensuring the safety of staff and students. At this time we do not have additional details as this matter is being investigated by law enforcement. TPS letter

27 News has inquired about more information related to this incident but have only received the above letter. No other information has been made available at this time.